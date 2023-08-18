15-year-old Pottstown High School teen making mark on music world

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A local teen is really making his mark on the music world. Meet 15-year-old drummer Colin Plank, whose published sheet music is in high demand.

The Pottstown High School marching band invited CBS News Philadelphia in to listen to the jazzy sounds of its most talented musicians, playing the hit single "Get Lost" by Colin.

"I got lost in the writing process of the song," Colin said. "And so, I just kept adding layers and layers."

Colin not only plays the drums but also the piano. His single started as a simple jazz bassline.

"I was working on what's called a blue scale in my piano lesson," Colin said, "and my teacher told me to play these four notes left hand."

With the help of music software, Colin gained a new title: a composer.

"I think it's great," band instructor Katie German said. "I think it's catchy. 'Get Lost' definitely makes you want to dance. It gets stuck in your head."

CBS News Philadelphia

German has worked with many of these students since they were in middle school. It was two years ago when Colin approached his band teacher about this groovy tune.

"I said, 'Colin, this is great, maybe you can add other instruments,'" German said. "We worked together virtually, emailed it to each other back and forth, had some Zoom sessions until we filled it in and it was a full, complete jazz ensemble arraignment."

The composition was published by Excelcia Music Publishing and was selected as an editor's choice piece from J.W. Pepper, the largest sheet music distributor in the world.

"It's extremely uncommon for a person of Colin's young age to have a piece of music published," said, "and made available for jazz bands all over the world to purchase and perform."

But for Colin, he was just doing what he loves: creating music.

From his first drum kit to middle school band and now high school, the best part of creating his piece "Get Lost," he gets to play with the same friends, his band members.

"The song was kind of created by a student to be played by a student," Colin said. "Everyone that soloed on that song, they all wrote their own solos. In the end, it got published. I just want them to jam out."