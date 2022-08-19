More than 40 pounds of cocaine seized on passenger plane at PHL from Dominican Republic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More than 40 pounds of cocaine were seized after arriving in Philadelphia from the Dominican Republic on a passenger plane, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday. The bust happened on Aug. 12.

During a routine examination, CBP officers found 16 bricks hidden under a blanket in the plane's equipment space, the agency said.

The CBP said the 16 bricks weighed a little more than 41 pounds, 10 ounces.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The estimated street value was $1.33 million.

"Drug trafficking organizations work very hard to smuggle their dangerous drugs to the United States and Customs and Border Protection officers must be equally on point to intercept this community poison," Joseph Martella, area port director for CBP's Area Port of Philadelphia, said.

There are no arrests as the CBP investigates.