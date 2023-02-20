Watch CBS News
Cobbs Creek Church hosts Philadelphia mayoral forum

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Church of Christian Compassion on Cedar Avenue in Cobbs Creek is hosting an open forum featuring this year's mayoral candidates.

Community leaders say in the last few races, mayoral candidates did not spend much time in the area. However, the neighborhood's population has changed and more residents have expressed interest in this election. 

Topics that will be discussed include gun violence, affordable housing, and education. 

The forum is open to the public and free entry. 

All Democrat and Republican candidates have been invited to attend according to the Community of Compassion CDC.

