Coatesville man faces slew of charges after breaking into home, watching child sleep

Coatesville police looking for man they say has broken into home multiple times

Coatesville police looking for man they say has broken into home multiple times

Coatesville police looking for man they say has broken into home multiple times

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A Coatesville man is now facing a slew of charges after police say he broke into a home several times and watched a little girl sleep.

Coatesville police identified Jefferson Mejia Gonzalez as the man behind the break-ins.

Around 3 p.m. Gonzalez turned himself in to the City of Coatesville Police Department and shortly thereafter he was arraigned in front of a district judge.

The mother of the little girl, Tiffani Szabara, shared surveillance video with CBS News Philadelphia of the last time Gonzalez broke in.

Above is a still picture from the surveillance, however in the full video, you can see him entering inside early Christmas Eve morning through the back door, and then leaving about five minutes later.

Police said this video, plus tips from the public helped them identify the 24-year-old.

Detectives said Gonzalez broke into the house on Pennsylvania Avenue at least four separate times in the overnight hours over the last three months. Each time, they said he went to watch a 9-year-old girl in her bedroom.

Detectives told CBS News Philadelphia that Gonzalez even spoke with the child on some of those occasions.

Szabara said she didn't know the man and was afraid he was trying to abduct her daughter.

"Four times that he physically got in, but there were other occasions that he tried to get in, but was unsuccessful because everything was locked down correctly," she said.

"As far as we know, no, he's not involved with children at all. So apart from this incident, there's nothing that would leave me to believe that anything else has happened," said lead investigator on the case, Jose Colon.

"Everyone's worst nightmare. Every mom's worst nightmare," Szabara said.

Police first shared photos on their Facebook page of Gonzalez back on Monday.

We are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the subject in the photos below. It has been reported that he has... Posted by City of Coatesville Police Department on Sunday, December 24, 2023

In another post from Wednesday afternoon, police announced an arrest warrant for Gonzalez and said more charges could come as their investigation continues. His current charges include burglary, criminal trespassing, interference with custody of children, criminal mischief, harassment and stalking.

Many have seen, shared and/or commented on a recent post regarding a subject that had been reported as breaking into a... Posted by City of Coatesville Police Department on Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Gonzalez had no comment as he was taken into a police car Wednesday afternoon. Police said the judge set cash bail at $150,000.