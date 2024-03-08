Watch CBS News
Local News

CMA CGM Marco Polo becomes largest cargo ship to dock in Philadelphia

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Marco Polo cargo ship arrives in Philadelphia; Largest cargo ship to dock in city
Marco Polo cargo ship arrives in Philadelphia; Largest cargo ship to dock in city 00:35

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A cargo ship longer than the Comcast Technology Center is tall is now docked in Philadelphia.

The CMA CGM Marco Polo made its way to the Port of Philadelphia on Friday morning.

Chopper 3 was over the Delaware River as the massive ship docked at the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal.

marco-polo-ship.jpg
Chopper 3

The 1,300-foot-long ship is the largest vessel ever to dock in Philly and visit the East Coast.

The vessel's arrival was part of a new service at the port connecting Philadelphia with world markets.

So, just how big is the ship?

If you turned the ship on its side, it would still be 180 feet taller than Philadelphia's tallest building, the Comcast Technology Center.

The ship is also longer than three football fields when stacked end to end.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 8, 2024 / 1:20 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.