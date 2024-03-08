CMA CGM Marco Polo becomes largest cargo ship to dock in Philadelphia

Marco Polo cargo ship arrives in Philadelphia; Largest cargo ship to dock in city

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A cargo ship longer than the Comcast Technology Center is tall is now docked in Philadelphia.

The CMA CGM Marco Polo made its way to the Port of Philadelphia on Friday morning.

Chopper 3 was over the Delaware River as the massive ship docked at the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal.

The 1,300-foot-long ship is the largest vessel ever to dock in Philly and visit the East Coast.

The vessel's arrival was part of a new service at the port connecting Philadelphia with world markets.

So, just how big is the ship?

If you turned the ship on its side, it would still be 180 feet taller than Philadelphia's tallest building, the Comcast Technology Center.

The ship is also longer than three football fields when stacked end to end.