Clumsy would-be car thief caught on camera in Camden County

By CBS3 Staff

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police hope someone recognizes a clumsy, would-be car thief in Gloucester Township. Surveillance video shows him taking a tumble not once but twice.

On Aug. 11, he climbed over a fence to get into Frank's Auto Addictions on Black Horse Pike and fell.

Police say he tried to open a locked door. That didn't work.

Then, he tried to hotwire several unlocked cars. None of them started.

The suspect climbed back over the fence to get out and fell again.

Police say the same man is a suspect in other burglaries from unlocked cars.

If you recognize this man, call Gloucester police.

September 1, 2022

