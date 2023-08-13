Philadelphia man charged in Clementon Park and Splash World fight, shooting incident: police

CLEMENTON, N.J., (CBS) -- A fight that ended in gunshots broke out in the Clementon Park and Splash World parking lot Saturday evening, according to police.

Police responded to the scene just before 8 p.m. Saturday, where officers broke up the fight involving multiple people.

A suspect, identified as 24-year-old Quahee Eaton-Kennedy of Philadelphia, was arrested and charged with second-degree possession of a weapon. No injuries have been reported.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the South Jersey waterpark for a statement about Saturday night's incident.

"On the evening of 8/12/23 an incident occurred outside Clementon Park & Splash World when an individual irresponsibly discharged shots into the air outside of the park. There were no reported injuries and the Clementon Police Department responded swiftly and the suspect was apprehended at the scene. At Clementon Park & Splash World the safety and security of our guests and our team members is our number one priority. Our state-of-the-art security detectors at the gates and our on site security team play a crucial role in ensuring the well-being of everyone present. From comprehensive preventative measures to a strong security presence both inside and outside the park, we take every precaution to ensure everyone's safety while visiting Clementon Park."

Clementon Park and Splash World added that the park resumed normal operations earlier Sunday.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Clementon Police Department Detective Bureau at (856) 783-2271.