Cars vandalized at four Claymont, Delaware, apartment complexes

CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) – A crime spree that hit four different apartment complexes was carried out early Tuesday morning in Claymont, Delaware.

Residents found their cars vandalized, most with broken windows, and some said items were stolen. All of the victims who spoke to CBS News Philadelphia felt violated and angry.

"I'm really disappointed. Really. They did all that and didn't steal nothing at all... It's sad out here," Samahj Dickerson said. "This world is really sad."

According to New Castle County Police, as of early Tuesday evening, 15 victims had come forward. Police said they believe the crime spree occurred between 5:30 and 6:15 a.m.

One resident said they had asked management at the apartment complex to install new functioning security cameras.

Dickerson hopes to get his window replaced tomorrow and said he would advise others to avoid leaving anything valuable in their cars.