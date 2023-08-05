City renames street "Nehemiah Davis Way" in honor of West Philly native

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For 15 years, a West Philly native has been giving back to his community. He helped organize his annual back-to-school extravaganza Saturday handing out free school supplies and food.

In the middle of West Philly, a party took over the 5200 block of Wyalusing Avenue.

Children jumped for joy inside moon bounces while others got a fresh haircut. It's all part of a back-to-school celebration hosted by Nehemiah Davis.

"My goal is to inspire one kid today," Davis said.

Davis grew up in this neighborhood and now the 31-year-old is an entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and published author. He's been hosting this back-to-school celebration for 15 years to give back to his community.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Davis also organized a car show to help encourage kids to dream big.

"I thought this was going to be my life, the hood, the rest of my life," he said. So if I could show a kid, oh you can do it, that's all I want because it's hard for you to become something you can't see."

Hundreds of kids received free book bags and school supplies and for 9-year-old Tsahai Qadir, she got to meet their idol.

"I really liked how I got to have a small conversation with him about why I look up to him and all the things he does," Qadir said.

Davis also played on the basketball court as a kid but he says it was run down so he helped revitalize it and gave it new life and purpose.

CBS News Philadelphia.

"Glass backboards, brand new rims, mural on the basketball court," Davis said.

As a way to show thanks for his dedication to the community over the years, the city has officially renamed the street Davis grew up on Nehemiah Davis Way.

"The message is believe in your dreams, focus on your goals and dream," Davis said.

Davis says he is trying to shine a beacon of hope in the city and remind others that your future doesn't depend on your zip code.