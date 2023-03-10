City officials announce date for MLK Bridge closure

Construction to begin soon to repair MLK Bridge near Art Museum

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mark your calendar. We now have a date for when the MLK Bridge will close.

Pedestrians and cyclists will no longer have access to the bridge between MLK Drive and Eakins Oval starting Monday, March 27.

The Schuylkill River trail beneath the bridge will remain open during certain stages of the construction.

There isn't a specific date yet on when the trail will close.

City officials also announced detour routes for drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians:

Outbound Vehicular traffic will be redirected to Upper Spring Garden Street Bridge to I-76 WB to Montgomery Drive to Martin Luther King Drive.

Inbound Vehicular traffic will be redirected to Sweetbriar Drive to Lansdowne Drive to 34th Street to Spring Garden Street to Upper Spring Garden Street Bridge.

Outbound Bicycle and Pedestrian traffic will be redirected to Upper Spring Garden Street Bridge to Mantua Avenue to 34th Street to Lansdowne Drive to Sweetbriar Drive to Martin Luther King Drive.

Inbound Bicycle and Pedestrian traffic will be redirected to Sweetbriar Drive to Lansdowne Drive to 34th Street to Mantua Avenue to Upper Spring Garden Street Bridge

The project is estimated to cost $20 million and should be complete in the summer of 2025.