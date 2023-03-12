Watch CBS News
City of Philadelphia holds job fair for public safety careers

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A job fair was held Saturday for people interested in public safety careers.

Applications were accepted for recruits in the Philadelphia police department.

The city was also looking to fill openings for paramedics, corrections officers, and forensic scientists.

If you're looking to apply but missed Saturday's event, you can apply online.

March 11, 2023

