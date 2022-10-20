Watch CBS News
City of Chester announces significant decrease in homicides

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- The City of Chester says a partnership to cut down on gun violence is working. They announced new numbers Thursday morning.

According to the Delaware County District Attorney's office, "the Chester Partnership for Safe Neighborhoods is a truly collaborative effort bringing public agencies, law enforcement, and community groups in our City together."

CBS3 was at Chester City Hall. 

Federal, state and county officials joined Chester's mayor for the announcement. 

They said, in the past two years, the violent activity has drastically reduced, including a 60% decrease in gun-related homicides. 

"Our hope is that we let the criminals know that you no longer gonna get away with crimes here in our community. And also to let them know that there is a better getaway," Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland said.

The mayor said the goal is to get to zero homicides.

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

October 20, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

