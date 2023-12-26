Crowd watches history be made as first Kwanzaa candle lit at Philadelphia City Hall: "It's just beautiful to see"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A crowd watched history be made on the first day of Kwanzaa Tuesday.

The cultural holiday was founded in the 1960s by California State University Professor Dr. Maulana Karenga.

"It started here in the United States but it's rooted in African traditions and culture," said artist Maisha Ongoza.

She created what is called a kinara, or candle holder, made especially for Kwanzaa. Hers is the first to be lit at Philadelphia City Hall. She said she created other kinaras for other U.S. cities. However, this one was special because it was for her hometown.

"I wanted this one to be much more comprehensive," Ongoza said. "So, it has all seven symbols. It has the fruit. It has the Unity Cup. It has the gifts."

It also had The Seven Principles and three colors of Kwanzaa.

"Black for the people. Red for the struggle," she explained. "And then green is normally for the land. But during Kwanzaa, we say it's for the future and hope that it brings."

The ladies of the Big Little Sister trio sang the Black National Anthem, understanding that all the phones and cameras in the crowd would record them helping to make history.

"Sharing a voice that we never could have years ago," said vocalist Soleil Brown-Alexander. "It really does bring tears almost. It's just beautiful to see."

Ongoza could only smile knowing the celebration will run all week long.

"I'm feeling the love and the unity from people," she said.