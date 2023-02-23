City Council honors SEPTA driver for saving woman from carjacking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA driver who is being hailed as a hero for thwarting a carjacking was honored by the Philadelphia City Council Thursday.

Police say 38-year-old Chris Deshields used his SEPTA bus to block would-be thieves from stealing a woman's car in Fishtown on Jan. 25.

The City Council honored Deshields for his heroic actions through a resolution.

"This heroic selfish act by Chris Deshields is a true example of the city of Philadelphia resident who went above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the well-being and safety of another individual," councilmember Kenyatta Johnson said.

Deshields has been with SEPTA and has driven the same route for 17 years.

Earlier this month, he was honored on a national level and was invited to the nation's capital for the State of the Union.