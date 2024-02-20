City Council Chief Clerk Michael Decker dies, remembered for years of service to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia City Council Chief Clerk Michael Decker died unexpectedly, Council President Kenyatta Johnson said in a statement Tuesday.

As chief clerk, Decker was responsible for reading bills, conducting roll calls and other parts of the legislative process in city council. Decker became chief clerk in September 2009 under the late Council President Anna Verna, according to Johnson's statement.

"Michael was a diligent public servant and a cornerstone in City Council. His commitment and invaluable contributions to the efficient functioning of our legislative body will be remembered with gratitude and respect," Johnson said in a statement.

Mayor Cherelle Parker posted on social media that she was "deeply sorrowed" by Decker's death.

I am deeply sorrowed by the sudden passing of City Council Chief Clerk Michael Decker. I knew Mike Decker dating to my days as a staff member for Councilmember Marian Tasco, and watched him rise through literally every position in the Chief Clerk’s Office in Council. — Mayor Cherelle L. Parker (@PhillyMayor) February 20, 2024

Council Majority Leader Katherine Gilmore Richardson said she worked with Decker for many years.

"Chief Clerk Decker was diligent, and I was always amazed by how much knowledge he possessed," she said in a statement.

Several city council members and other public officials in Philadelphia shared their grief on social media.

My office, and every City Council office, is heartbroken to learn of the passing of our colleague and friend, Michael Decker. He has served Council diligently for over 40 years and leaves behind a lifetime of memories and institutional knowledge. pic.twitter.com/Wt4EXaetFv — Councilmember Isaiah Thomas (@CMThomasPHL) February 20, 2024

So sad to hear of the passing of Michael Decker. I had the pleasure of working with him at City Council. He always preformed the duties of the Chief Clerk reliably and professionally for the three Council Presidents that he served. https://t.co/hah0raCSyt — Lisa Deeley (@DeeleyforPhilly) February 20, 2024

Details about memorial services and tributes will be shared when details are available, Johnson's statement said.