City Council Chief Clerk Michael Decker dies, remembered for years of service to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia City Council Chief Clerk Michael Decker died unexpectedly, Council President Kenyatta Johnson said in a statement Tuesday.
As chief clerk, Decker was responsible for reading bills, conducting roll calls and other parts of the legislative process in city council. Decker became chief clerk in September 2009 under the late Council President Anna Verna, according to Johnson's statement.
"Michael was a diligent public servant and a cornerstone in City Council. His commitment and invaluable contributions to the efficient functioning of our legislative body will be remembered with gratitude and respect," Johnson said in a statement.
Mayor Cherelle Parker posted on social media that she was "deeply sorrowed" by Decker's death.
Council Majority Leader Katherine Gilmore Richardson said she worked with Decker for many years.
"Chief Clerk Decker was diligent, and I was always amazed by how much knowledge he possessed," she said in a statement.
Several city council members and other public officials in Philadelphia shared their grief on social media.
Details about memorial services and tributes will be shared when details are available, Johnson's statement said.
