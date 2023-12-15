Cinnamon apple sauce pouches recalled due to elevated lead levels Cinnamon apple sauce pouches recalled due to elevated lead levels 02:15

BOSTON - A major recall has been announced by the FDA. Apple cinnamon squeeze pouches are being pulled off the shelves after reports they contain high levels of lead. There have been more than 100 cases of lead poisoning in children.

Sarah and Ricky Callahan learned their son had lead poisoning just after his first birthday. "I never thought in a million years that my son would be a lead poisoned child," said Sarah Callahan. The source was apple sauce squeeze pouches he was eating.

"I think anger was our initial response," Callahan said.

Three brands have issued recalls pulling their products from U.S. stores after identifying their cinnamon applesauce products were tainted with lead.

The recalled products include:

• WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches - including three packs

• Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack

• Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches

An FDA official tells Politico the contamination could be an intentional act.

WanaBana, Schnucks, and Weis cinnamon apple sauce pouches have been recalled by the FDA FDA

The agency conducting onsite inspections of the Ecuadorian company Austrofood, collected cinnamon samples from their lots used in recall products to ensure it wasn't used in other products exported to the U.S.

"It's tough to stay on top of it, it's not like a car seat where you're registering for recall information when you buy a pack of apple sauce," said Boston parent Phil Meyer.

As of December 8th, the CDC received reports of 125 cases of lead poisoning from 22 different states, concerning Boston Parents like Phil Meyer.

"The bigger concern is if you don't know that it's a problem and you're still feeding it," Meyer said. "The guilt and the actual medical concern."

"The body has no use for lead," said Dr. Alan Woolf, the co-director of the Pediatric Environmental Health Center at Boston Children's Hospital.

"Lead can disrupt the function of the brain," Dr. Woolf said, potentially causing hyperactivity and reading and learning disabilities.

So, what do you do if you think your child's been exposed to high levels of lead?

"Communicating with their children, reading to their child doing these supportive activities that stimulate the child's brain," said Dr. Woolf.

Dr. Woolf recommends parents speak to their pediatrician about testing children for lead.