NJ woman shares secrets to a long life as she turns 103

CINNAMINSON, N.J. (CBS) -- As her family prepares to celebrate her 103rd birthday, Cinnaminson, New Jersey resident Gertrude Young shared with us the secrets to living a long and happy life.

Young was born in 1920 and married for 60 years. She and her husband had three children and apparently too many grandchildren and great-grandchildren to keep count.

She worked in retail until she was 80 years old.

"Gert," as friends and family call her, said "Eat a lot of chocolate and ice cream, and don't drink too much water. That's how I've lived my life," Young said. "I know it isn't right."

"I'm a star at 103, I knew I'd make it someday," she said.

Gert's birthday is Aug. 18! Happy birthday to her!