Watch CBS News
Local News

NJ woman shares secrets to a long life as she turns 103

By Wakisha Bailey

/ CBS Philadelphia

Cinnaminson, NJ woman turning 103 shares secrets to long life
Cinnaminson, NJ woman turning 103 shares secrets to long life 01:22

CINNAMINSON, N.J. (CBS) -- As her family prepares to celebrate her 103rd birthday, Cinnaminson, New Jersey resident Gertrude Young shared with us the secrets to living a long and happy life.

Young was born in 1920 and married for 60 years. She and her husband had three children and apparently too many grandchildren and great-grandchildren to keep count.

She worked in retail until she was 80 years old.

"Gert," as friends and family call her, said "Eat a lot of chocolate and ice cream, and don't drink too much water. That's how I've lived my life," Young said. "I know it isn't right."

"I'm a star at 103, I knew I'd make it someday," she said. 

Gert's birthday is Aug. 18! Happy birthday to her!

Wakisha Bailey
Wakisha-Bailey-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Wakisha Bailey joined CBS3 Eyewitness News as a reporter in July 2021.

First published on August 18, 2023 / 8:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.