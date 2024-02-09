Church of the Crucifixion in South Philadelphia reopening after year of renovations

Church of the Crucifixion in South Philadelphia reopening after year of renovations

Church of the Crucifixion in South Philadelphia reopening after year of renovations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This weekend, the reopening of Philadelphia's second Black Episcopal church will bring new life to the Bella Vista neighborhood.

The Church of Crucifixion closed more than a year ago. After closing for renovations, the church is ready to open its doors with a re-imagined space ready to meet the needs of the community.

"There's a lot of things you may not see. The stained glass window that was put in when this church was founded in 1847 are original some of them needed to be fixed," Communications Director Jennifer Tucker said.

Tucker said mostly everything in the space was taken out. All pews and chairs were also removed so the space could be used for anything.

A view of the church mid-renovation. Church of the Crucifixion

"When this space was built in 1847, it was not built for the modern day, so anyone with mobility issues would have trouble getting in," Tucker said.

That's now been fixed.

The church has also added a coffee station and renovated bathrooms.

Outside the church is a black and white mural showing two African American boys walking in the neighborhood.

The mural at the Church of the Crucifixion in South Philadelphia. Church of the Crucifixion

"When this church was founded, it was a center of African American culture and community," Tucker said. "There's a project called the 7th Ward Project that is paying homage to the life that was in this community."

On Saturday, the church will open its doors to all. All are welcomed.