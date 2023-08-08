Watch CBS News
Delco Park Police officer admits to stealing more than 36K from county: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Delaware County Park police officer is accused of stealing money from the county.

Prosecutors say Lieutenant Christopher Cahall stole more than $36,000 by lying on his timesheet about overtime and holidays worked.

Cahall was put in charge of payroll for the Park Police last year.

According to police, Cahall admitted to stealing the money.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 7:05 PM

