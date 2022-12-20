Watch CBS News
Christmas travel: Gas prices continue to drop across U.S.

By Alyssa Adams

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We have some good news for anyone planning to hit the road for the holidays -- gas prices continue to drop. 

The national average for a gallon of regular gas is now $3.12, according to AAA.

That's down 55 cents from last month and the lowest price since July of 2021. 

Now, let's take a look at prices in our region. AAA says drivers in Philadelphia are paying $3.52 on average for a gallon of regular gas. 

In South Jersey, it's $3.23 cents and in Delaware, drivers are seeing an average of $3.04.

December 20, 2022

