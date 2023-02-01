Watch CBS News
Cyberattack disrupts ChristianaCare's public website

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- ChristianaCare's public website experienced a cyber attack on Tuesday. A release on the company's website says the distributed denial-of-service or DDoS attack is consistent with other incidents that were reported by healthcare organizations around the world this week. 

"A DDoS attack is a malicious attempt to disrupt the normal traffic of a website by overwhelming it with a flood of internet traffic," the statement said. 

ChristanaCare's IT team worked quickly to resolve the situation and website service was restored within several hours. 

ChristanaCare says the attack impacted the ability to access the website. 

There was no disruption to any other IT systems and there is no impact to data security. 

The hospital and health care services were fully functional during the incident.

