Chopper 3 over tractor-trailer accident on County Line Road

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chopper 3 is over an accident involving a tractor-trailer on the border of Montgomery and Bucks Counties. The accident happened at Maple Avenue and County Line Road Tuesday morning, which is along the border of Hatboro, Horsham and Warminster. 

Video from Chopper 3 shows a tractor-trailer and another video that looks completely destroyed. 

There's no update on injuries at this time. 

The intersection is blocked off at Maple Avenue and County Line Road. An alternate for commuters would be Meeting House Road or Blair Mill Road.

Refresh this link for updates as they become available. 

