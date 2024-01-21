Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Chip Kelly getting interest from NFL teams as offensive coordinator: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Chip Kelly might be returning to the NFL for the 2024 season.

Kelly, the head coach of UCLA's football team, has drawn interest from multiple NFL teams looking for an offensive coordinator, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported on Sunday.

Kelly, known for his fast-paced RPO offense, took the NFL by storm in the 2010s when he became the Eagles' head coach in 2013 and replaced Andy Reid. He had initial success, but ultimately only lasted four total years in the NFL -- three with the Birds and one season with the San Francisco 49ers.

Kelly went 26-21 with the Eagles and was fired before the team's final regular season game in the 2016 season. He was hired by the Niners in 2016, but only lasted one season after going 2-14.

If Kelly were to get hired by an NFL team, it would be his first time returning to the NFL since that season in 2016.

Kelly, who became popular in the college ranks for his success at Oregon, returned to college to become the head coach of UCLA in 2018. During his time at UCLA, Kelly has a 35-34 record, including going 25-13 the past three seasons.

Several teams across the NFL are looking for new offensive coordinators.