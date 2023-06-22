Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Franklin Square bigger, brighter than ever

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival now underway
Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival now underway 04:11

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival is back on Franklin Square and bigger, better and brighter than ever. The festival features 25,000 LED lights that make up 34 larger-than-life displays.

The festival features a 100-foot sea dragon that creates a tunnel at Franklin Square.

Not only is there a dragon, but there are also pandas, flamingos and pretty much any animal you can imagine in the backdrop.

The festival runs through August.

"You just walk through our gorgeous blue dragon, our sea dragon," Amy Needle, president and CEO of Historic Philadelphia, Inc., said. "This year, it's definitely more animals and flowers, and it is gorgeous. They've done an incredible job. We worked for about a year. There are performances. We have three performances in the evening as well as a lantern-themed fountain show."

The festival is from 6 p.m. through 11 p.m. every night through Aug. 13.

