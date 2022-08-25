Man attacked by group in Chinatown, shot while trying to defend himself, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police need your help identifying a group of men involved in a shooting caught on camera in Chinatown. It happened early Saturday morning at the intersection of North 10th and Race Streets

Business owners and civic leaders CBS3 spoke to emphasize this shooting is a random incident, but it's part of a two-week rash of violent incidents in Chinatown.

Philadelphia Police say surveillance video shows a group of men getting into a fight with a 52-year-old man in the middle of Chinatown's North 10th Street last Saturday.

Detectives say the 52-year-old was defending himself when one of the men in the group pulled out a gun and shot the 52-year-old twice in the abdomen.

He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police are still searching for the shooter and the men he was with.

Cily Chicken owner Clement Ho says officers have been canvassing Chinatown businesses, searching for more surveillance video.

"To me, it's an isolated incident. Chinatown is a great neighborhood. We pretty much know each other. It's a go-to place for food," Ho said.

While Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation's John Chin says this shooting appears to be random, he says it's the neighborhood's third violent incident in two weeks.

"People, in general, are scared in Chinatown just from violence, not just these recent incidents the news has reported, but just the overall anti-Asian hate," Chin said.

Chin says police are assigning more patrols to the area and Chinatown business owners are pooling their money together to buy more surveillance cameras.

"Hopefully, this is a deterrent for future incidents to happen," Chin said.

But also an encouragement for people to return to shop, eat and celebrate in Chinatown's businesses.

"After a long struggle the last couple years, now we see the light at the end of the tunnel now," Chin said.

Police say before this shooting, the group was spotted leaving the Ocean Harvest restaurant and after the shooting, they were walking down Race toward 9th Street.

Anyone with info asked to contact police at 911 or submit a tip at 215-686-TIPS.