Child unconscious at Allentown day care center after carbon monoxide detected

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Several children are rushed to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at a daycare center Tuesday morning. Chopper 3 was over the scene at Happy Smiles Learning Center.

That's on the 400 block of Wabash Street.

Fire officials say they were called to the scene for a child who was unconscious around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters say their equipment detected high carbon monoxide levels inside the building.

CBS3 was told about 25 children and eight staff members were taken to the hospital to be checked out, just to make sure no one else was affected.

Again, one child was found unconscious at this daycare center in Allentown after a reported carbon monoxide leak.