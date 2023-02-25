Child rescued after accident at KOP amusement park: police

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) – An 8-year-old child got stuck in a rope ladder at Thrillz High Flying Adventure Park in King of Prussia, police say. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

The Upper Merion Township Police Department says the child was hanging by his neck as he was freed. They add that employees and several other patrons were administering first aid to the child as he had been unresponsive at one point.

The child regained consciousness and was transported to the hospital.

Police say the incident was an accident.