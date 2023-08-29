Child found living in home with dozens of dead dogs in Evesham Township, New Jersey: police

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A child was found living inside a home in Evesham Township, New Jersey, with dozens of dead dogs during an animal cruelty investigation, police said Tuesday.

Rebecca Halbach, 35, and Brandon Leconey, 32, are facing endangering the welfare of a child and animal cruelty charges.

Police said more than 30 dead dogs and nine injured canines were found Monday inside a home on the 600 block of Main Street. The injured dogs were taken to the Mt. Laurel Animal Hospital in "extremely poor health," and one of them had to be euthanized.

Investigators said a 9-year-old child was also found inside the home and was removed because of unhealthy conditions. The child is now in the care of the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

Fourteen dogs were found living in the home, along with "numerous cats and rabbits," police said.

Police believe as many as 100 dogs may have died at the home.

Additional animal cruelty charges could be filed once investigators can determine the actual number of dogs, police said.

Evesham Township police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 856-983-1116.