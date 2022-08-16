Young Child boards SEPTA bus by themselves in Frankford, reunited with family
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A brief scare Tuesday morning for the family of a young child on a SEPTA bus. SEPTA police say the child, who is about 4 years old, got on a bus all by themselves at the Frankford Transportation Center around 4:40 a.m.
Family members came to the bus station with police, a short time later.
CBS3 is working to find out how the child boarded the bus without any adults.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.