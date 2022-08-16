Watch CBS News
Young Child boards SEPTA bus by themselves in Frankford, reunited with family

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A brief scare Tuesday morning for the family of a young child on a SEPTA bus. SEPTA police say the child, who is about 4 years old, got on a bus all by themselves at the Frankford Transportation Center around 4:40 a.m.

Family members came to the bus station with police, a short time later.

CBS3 is working to find out how the child boarded the bus without any adults.

CBS3 Staff
First published on August 16, 2022 / 1:15 PM

