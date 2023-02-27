Royersford Chick-fil-A bans diners under 16 without adult

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (CBS) -- A Chick-fil-A in Montgomery County says it's banning people under the age of 16 from dining in without the supervision of an adult due to a sequence of "unacceptable behaviors."

The fast food restaurant's decision was announced on Facebook last week.

We contemplated long and hard before posting this, but decided it was time. Often on Saturdays and days when schools are... Posted by Chick-fil-A Royersford on Wednesday, February 22, 2023

The "unacceptable behaviors" that led to the decision include volume, explicit language, mistreatment of property, disrespecting employees and unsafe behaviors, the restaurant said.

In the announcement, Chick-fil-A wrote, "We contemplated long and hard before posting this, but decided it was time. Often on Saturdays and days when schools are off, we have school-age children visiting the restaurant without their parents. Usually, these children and teens are dropped off for several hours at a local bounce park and groups of them then walk over to our restaurant. While we love being a community restaurant and serving guests of all ages, some issues need to be addressed."

Chick-fil-A said it's not blaming the parents for the decision.

"Children and teens are learning to navigate the world free from supervision and often push the boundaries," it wrote on Facebook. "We simply can't let them push those boundaries anymore at our restaurant. We encourage you to talk to your children and ask about behaviors they have seen and perhaps participated in."