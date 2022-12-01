Chick-fil-A releases merch collection for chicken lovers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hey Chick-fil-A fans! You can now show off your loyalty through fashion.
This week, the chicken chain launched its first-ever merchandise collection, selling items including mugs, tee shirts, blankets, and hoodies, with prices ranging from $15 to $75.
Chick fil-A says it expects the swag to sell out quickly, but it will add more items next year.
