Man shot by police after officers say he opened gunfire: Authorities say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A suspect was shot by police Saturday morning in East Germantown. Police responded to a domestic dispute near East Duval Street and Chew Avenue at 8 a.m.

The suspect had left the scene when police arrived. 

He was also wanted for an aggravated assault incident that happened Friday night, police say.

Authorities on scene received information that the suspect may be in a garage on the 500 block of East Brinton Street. They also received information that the suspect was in possession of a gun.

When police arrived on scene, the suspect allegedly opened the door and gunshots were heard. Officers returned gunfire as a result.

Police say the suspect was shot in the lower body in the exchange. He was then transported to an area hospital where he was placed in stable condition, authorities say.

Officials say the officers involved in the shooting were put on administrative leave.

No officers were injured.

The incident remains under investigation

First published on September 10, 2022 / 1:19 PM

