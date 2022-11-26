Chestnut Hill retailers celebrate Small Business Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Saturday, people across the country are expected to hit the streets for Small Business Saturday. After Black Friday, small retailers hope for customers to shop locally.

CBS3 was on Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill, a street lined with locally owned businesses.

Laurel Hill Gardens, for example, sell Christmas trees, plants and other stuff throughout the year.

Courtney O'Neil, the executive director of the Chestnut Hill Business District, is looking forward to a day of amplifying small businesses.

"We represent over 200 businesses and service industry and restaurants. We have gift shops, lot of art galleries. Chestnut Hill is famous for some of their art galleries, and we have a 100-year-old hardware store," O'Neil said.

O'Neil also says it is a family-friendly space to spend Small Business Saturday with lots of parents and their children strolling up and down Germantown Avenue.

The emphasis of Small Business Saturday is on supporting retailers who are deeply embedded in the Chestnut Hill community. French bakery owner Arthur de Bruc who opened Matines Cafe three weeks ago is thankful for the residents of Chestnut Hill who visit him regularly to satisfy their caffeine and sweet needs.

There's much more going on Saturday than just shopping. From noon to 3 p.m., Santa will be strolling up and down Germantown Avenue and families can enjoy a free horse-drawn carriage ride, as well as holiday carolers.