Chestnut Hill art gallery owner shares journey to discovering passion

NoName art gallery making a name for itself in Chestnut Hill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - NoName art gallery is nestled along charming Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill. Jonene Lee is the owner and sets the vibe.

She welcomed CBS News Philadelphia into her art gallery with a big smile, warm energy, and a love for the arts.

"Selling an artist's work brings more joy to me than I can talk about," Lee said.



The idea to open this quaint multi-room gallery was born during the pandemic. After hosting a series of pop-up art shows, Lee decided to do something a bit more permanent. But the path to entrepreneurship was not an easy one.

"So, I was a drug addict for 10 years. I had a Percocet addiction," Lee said.

That addiction led to a tense moment, a conversation with an old college friend she had betrayed.

"I'm literally sitting there, like my armpits are sweating. My back's starting to hurt. And as she's talking to me, I'm like 'I got to get to my dealer. God the withdrawal's coming in,'" Lee recounts.

"She looked at me with tears in her eyes and she said 'I'm your friend and you stole from me,' and I went to rehab the next day,'" Lee said.

Rehab, along with community service, Lee worked at Pathways To Housing PA helping homeless people get on their feet. The experience painted a new picture.



"Social work really helped me to pivot to letting go of anger and to be in service of others. When I opened the gallery that was my goal, to be in service of artists," Lee said.

Now, just like its owner, NoName Gallery is thriving. Vibrant opening nights with talented artists and soulful music serve up a soundtrack.

"I'm here for the greater good, to help artists gain exposure and help them make money. A space for them to gather and feel safe. I tend to not do things for fear that I'm going to fail," Lee said. "This for some reason -- I don't know why -- there was no fear. I just did it. I can't quit this job. I want to put Philly art on the map."

And NoName Gallery is really making a name for itself. Lee recently sold a piece to someone you may have heard of, Spike Lee.