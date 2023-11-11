Chester police release photos of fiery I-95 multi-vehicle crash
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- An early-morning traffic stop on Interstate 95 southbound turned into a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Saturday.
Police say officers were conducting a traffic stop on I-95 southbound for a motor vehicle violation.
A car passing by struck the back of the stopped police cars, while the officers were outside of their vehicles, causing the cars to catch fire.
There's no word on how many people were injured, but officials say those who were injured were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The accident is currently being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police.
Chester police reminds drivers if you see flashing lights of any color, you are to move over and slow down.
