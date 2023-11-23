Watch CBS News
I-95 crash today: northbound lanes closed after crash in Chester, Pa.

By Joe Brandt

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A serious multi-vehicle crash on I-95 is blocking all northbound lanes of the highway, our NEXT Traffic cameras show.

The crash happened before 6:30 a.m. after Route 322. Traffic was being moved off the highway.

Chris Garrett reports the road is closed between Exit 4 for the Commodore Barry Bridge and Exit 5 at Kerlin Street.

Alternate routes include Route 13 and Route 291.

We're working to obtain more information on what caused the crash and conditions of any victims.

It's not clear when the highway might reopen.

First published on November 23, 2023 / 6:58 AM EST

