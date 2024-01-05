1 driver runs away, another charged with DUI after crash that blocked I-95 near Chester, Pa.

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- A driver fled on foot after a three-car crash on I-95 near the Commodore Barry Bridge in Chester, Pennsylvania early Friday morning, according to police.

The crash on I-95 northbound near mile marker 4.0 blocked the highway for several hours and led to massive delays in the area.

Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened before 2 a.m. when a driver in the center lane struck a vehicle, lost control and hit another vehicle.

The driver of one of the vehicles that was struck also lost control, and the car rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its roof. Two people in that car were ejected and have severe injuries, police say.

Police said the driver of that vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence.

Meanwhile, the driver of the first vehicle ran from the scene.

There is no word if anyone in the first vehicle struck was injured.