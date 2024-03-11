Chester parents charged after alleged abuse of infant twins: DA

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – Two Chester parents face felony charges for allegedly abusing their two young children, the Delaware County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Armani Coleman, 23, and Zamareon Moat, 18, were charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and conspiracy for allegedly abusing their 1-year-old twins, according to a news release from the DA's office.

"The actions of these defendants are incomprehensible in their heinousness," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in the release.

Officers from the Chester City Police responded to a call about an unconscious infant on Jan. 22. When they arrived, Coleman handed the male infant to them, according to the release. The baby exhibited shallow breathing and was lethargic and was transported to Nemours Children's Hospital, where he needed surgery to drain a subdural hemorrhage and treatment for other injuries.

A doctor there said the injuries were "near fatal" and included injuries consistent with shaking or impact, according to the release.

The female twin had marks and bruises on her face and scratches and bite marks on her body, the DA's office said. A doctor also said the child was emaciated and "opined that the child had been subject to food restriction that nearly resulted in her death," according to the DA.

The parents told police they were the sole caretakers of the infants and that they were not employed. An investigation of their devices showed searches for "scar removal cream for toddlers," "how to get rid of a bite mark" and "can you tell if a baby been choked."

Detectives spoke with the county's Department of Children and Youth Services, which had opened a case on the children when they missed 15 medical appointments. Despite the department's involvement and offers to help, the family continued to miss medical appointments, according to the DA's office.

The defendants were taken to George W. Hill Correctional Facility in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania.