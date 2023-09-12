Chester County woman holds donation drive for Moroccan earthquake survivors

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - A Moroccan native is collecting temporary shelters and items to donate to survivors of an earthquake that killed thousands and left many homeless near Marrakech.

"These villages are extremely high in the Atlas-mountain areas. They're very warm in the day and very cold at night," said Dounia Tamri-Loeper.

Tamri-Loeper knows the area well, and in the wake of the devastating quake, she is trying to do what she can to help people, like her mother.

"She still can't sleep, and it's horrible," Tamri-Loeper said, adding that her mother is okay and safe in Casablanca.

At first, she was only collecting money. Then, she started collecting sleeping bags and tents small enough for families who are now homeless so they can have some precious privacy.

"I have seven, and we got two donated. So, we are hoping to get a lot more," Tamri-Loeper said. "We are getting tents that are smaller -- three to four people maximum. We're not getting larger tents, so they will feel more comfortable with the people that they know."

Tamri-Loeper said she will ship the items to Marrakech and then workers in the region with her interior design business -- Dounia Home -- will make deliveries using their own cars after those workers told her trucks could not get to the villagers.

"There are so many rocks that have fallen, so many roads that are cracked, that you cannot go through them," Tamri-Loeper said.

Tamri-Loeper said it is hard to watch all the devastation in her home country. However, it was impossible for her to sit by and do nothing.

"My heart is breaking for them, and I will keep doing as much I can to help them," Tamri-Loeper added.

Tamri-Loeper said as soon as it is safe, she will go to Morocco to help survivors in person.