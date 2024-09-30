Chester County's Chaddsford Winery sold to New Jersey winemaking family

Nearly six months after the cofounder's of Chester County's Chaddsford Winery announced they were looking for new ownership, the award-winning winery has officially been sold.

The winery announced Monday that the Vinton family, which owns White Horse Winery in New Jersey, recently purchased the business.

"When we began this process, our goal was to find a new owner who was the best fit for our beloved Winery. We're confident that the Vinton's and White Horse Winery are a perfect match," Corey Krejcik, general manager of Chaddsford Winery, said in a statement. "Both organizations are incredibly complementary in their strengths, strategies, and personnel. Our team feels fully rejuvenated and excited for the future."

According to a press release announcing the sale, Chaddsford Winery and White Horse Winery will "continue operating as separate entities."

Founded in 1982, Chaddsford Winery is located in Pennsylvania's Brandywine Valley and produces about 24,000 cases of wine each year.

In March 2024, the Petrillo family, who owned and co-founded Chaddsford Winery, announced that they were leaving the wine business and were actively working to sell the property. In the decades under the Petrillo family's ownership, Chaddsford was the recipient of numerous awards, including the Keystone Cup for Best White Wine in Pennsylvania and Best in Show—Sparkling Semillon at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

White Horse Winery, which was founded in 2013, sits on 25 acres in Hammonton, New Jersey.