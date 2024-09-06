Philadelphia area woman opens up about journey to motherhood, beating cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The journey to motherhood can be challenging for women diagnosed with cancer. Meet Erin D'Avanzo, a Chester County woman who beat cervical cancer and became a mom.

She's a kindergarten teacher who planned on starting a family right after she got married. It didn't happen the way she expected, though.

"My husband and I say every day, we are so lucky to have him," said D'Avanzo. He is smiley, as you can see. He loves people. He was just, he was meant to be ours."

Her journey to motherhood had a gigantic roadblock, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer when she was 27, right after her honeymoon. Instead of starting a family, she had chemotherapy and a radical hysterectomy.

"The thought of me not being able to have one was just, I've always wanted to be a mom," said D'Avanzo. "I have nieces and nephews, and I'm like second mom to them. So I just wanted to be able to be a mom."

And she is now thanks to Dr. David Holtz, the chief of gynecologic oncology at Main Line Health.

"Women have a much better opportunity to have children, even if, unfortunately, they've had some reason where their own fertility is impaired," said Holtz.

Holtz said infertility from cervical cancer can be avoided if people get the HPV vaccine. That's recommended for girls and boys at ages 11 or 12.

"Cervical cancer is almost 100% preventable with HPV vaccination," he said.

D'Avanzo had the vaccine as a teenager but Holtz said she was probably already exposed to the virus.

"I'm a teacher, I love kids, I coach cheerleading, I've surrounded my life with kids," she said.

To have Frankie, D'Avanzo had an egg retrieval procedure before the cancer treatments.

"Fertility rates from egg retrieval and embryos are much higher than they were say 10,15 years ago," said Holtz.

Embryos were created with D'Avanzo's eggs and her husband's sperm. Frankie was delivered by a surrogate.

"We started as strangers, and we're like family," said D'Avanzo.

Frankie was born on her 33rd birthday and she is planning on having another baby with the same surrogate.

We recognize Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month in September and this month is also Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Friday, Sept. 6 is Wear Teal Day to wear awareness.