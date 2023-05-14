Chester community gets head start on Mother's Day with free baby shower

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- The community of Chester got a head start on celebrating Mother's Day with a free baby shower Saturday.

About two weeks ago Trecia Gibson gave birth to her first child. A baby boy just in time for Mother's Day.

She made the drive from Philly to the Boys and Girls Club of Chester for an event where moms could load up on free diapers, formula and groceries.

"Before getting pregnant, I didn't know there were this many resources out here," Gibson said.

The Babies in Bloom & Florals Chester City-Wide Baby Shower was put on by the Delaware County Pregnancy Center for new and expecting mothers. Nearly 50 women and their children had already shown up by noon.

We’re in Chester today at a baby shower event that’s giving away free diapers, formula, groceries & more to moms before Mother’s Day. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/dcEdm4Xfzu — Marcella Baietto (@MarcellaBaietto) May 13, 2023

"We just wanted to make life a little easier for them this weekend," Destiny Diggs, Delaware County Pregnancy Center executive director, said.

The center worked for a year to gather over 200 baby bundles to make basic needs more accessible.

"Everything in this world costs," Gibson said. "It costs to breathe nowadays."

"Inflation is real. Groceries are expensive. We have groceries here," Diggs said. "Diapers, formula is are hard to find and we were able to make calls and to make it happen to make it accessible to them."

And once moms were finished filling up their bags with free goodies, it was then time for the raffle where they could win a car seat, stroller or toys.

Maybe it was beginner's luck as a new mom but turns out Gibson was one of the raffle winners taking home a baby toy and making her first Mother's Day weekend just a little more memorable.