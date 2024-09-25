Delaware County school closes after threats made

Parker to share more about 76ers arena plans after endorsement | Digital Brief

Parker to share more about 76ers arena plans after endorsement | Digital Brief

Parker to share more about 76ers arena plans after endorsement | Digital Brief

A charter school in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, closed Wednesday after it and a neighboring school were threatened.

Chester Community Charter School, which has campuses in Chester, Upland and Aston, Pennsylvania, said it was closing "due to threats to a neighboring school and a copycat threat to CCCS."

The threats are being investigated. Which neighboring school received the threat was not clear.

"Interference with the education of our students is not only a crime, it is also a moral and ethical violation that threatens the wellbeing of our community. It will not be tolerated and its perpetrators will be brought to justice," CCCS said in a letter to the school community posted on the school website.

"We look forward to seeing everyone back in their classrooms on Thursday," the letter concluded.

Police in Aston posted on Facebook Wednesday that they were aware of "alleged threats that were reported in a neighboring jurisdiction."

"Due to the post, the Aston Police Department, out of an abundance of caution, had extra officers throughout the township's schools for arrival this morning. We want to assure parents that their children are safe and to talk with them about online postings," the post said.

A spokesperson for the Delaware County District Attorney's Office said the Criminal Investigation Division is investigating.

You can reach CBS News Philadelphia with tips at newsdesk@cbs3.com - and you can share screenshots, photos, videos and other files with us at CBSPhiladelphia.com/share.