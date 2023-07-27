Cherry Hill team takes off for Senior League World Series

CHERRY HILL, N.J (CBS) -- Play ball! The Cherry Hill East High School 16U baseball team is heading down to South Carolina for the Senior League World Series.

The tournament that begins Saturday is very similar to the Little League World Series, but instead, the average player is between 15 and 16 years old.

CBS News Philadelphia was at the high school bright and early Thursday morning as parents and neighbors wished the team good luck before hitting the road.

"It's the first time any team around here has gone to the World Series. It's a big accomplishment," third baseman Zach Salsbury said. "We worked hard."

The guys have their first game Sunday! Go Cougars!