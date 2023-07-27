Watch CBS News
Local News

Cherry Hill team takes off for Senior League World Series

By Wakisha Bailey

/ CBS Philadelphia

Cherry Hill East High School baseball team hits the road for Senior League World Series
Cherry Hill East High School baseball team hits the road for Senior League World Series 01:50

CHERRY HILL, N.J (CBS) -- Play ball! The Cherry Hill East High School 16U baseball team is heading down to South Carolina for the Senior League World Series. 

The tournament that begins Saturday is very similar to the Little League World Series, but instead, the average player is between 15 and 16 years old. 

CBS News Philadelphia was at the high school bright and early Thursday morning as parents and neighbors wished the team good luck before hitting the road.  

"It's the first time any team around here has gone to the World Series. It's a big accomplishment," third baseman Zach Salsbury said. "We worked hard." 

The guys have their first game Sunday! Go Cougars!

Wakisha Bailey
Wakisha-Bailey-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Wakisha Bailey joined CBS3 Eyewitness News as a reporter in July 2021.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 8:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.