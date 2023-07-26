Cherry Hill summer camp going above and beyond to keep campers cool during the intense heat

Cherry Hill summer camp going above and beyond to keep campers cool during the intense heat

Cherry Hill summer camp going above and beyond to keep campers cool during the intense heat

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- Despite the blazing sun beating down over South Jersey some people squeezed in some afternoon exercise at John Adler Memorial Park in Cherry Hill. While others sat in the shade to keep cool.

"I am from Puerto Rico, born and raised, so I love the hot weather, but the extreme heat I do not like," Julio Rios said.

Rios brought his granddaughter Eden to the playground ahead of the excessive heat Friday when temperatures are expected to reach near 100 degrees.

"My granddaughter is doing well with the heat but we won't be out here too long, she's turning a little red," Rios said.

At the Katz Jewish Community Center, children are getting a break from the heat playing in the swimming pool.

This group is part of the more than 200 kids spending their summer at the Katz JCC Camp in Cherry Hill.

"The teachers have spray bottles and they're trying to keep the kids cool and comfortable," Amy Stanley said.

Amy Stanley, the early childhood director at the JCC, says with possibly dangerous temperatures over the next few days teachers are being encouraged to find more activities in the classroom and schedule more time for kids to play on the indoor playground.

"We've got sprinklers, we've got water tables, but still when the heat gets that extreme it takes its toll on the kids pretty quickly, so less time outdoors and more time indoors," Stanley said.

A heat advisory in Camden County is set to go into effect Thursday and last through Saturday.

The health officer says the best thing to do is stay inside as much as possible.