Cherry Hill Public Schools in New Jersey begin academic year with new ban on electronic devices during class

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — The bus stops, hallways, and classrooms came alive Tuesday in South Jersey as thousands of students went back to school.

Jazmine Harris had double duty. Her two daughters started kindergarten and first grade at Kingston Elementary in Cherry Hill.

"Picking out the outfits, doing the hair bows. We're ready to learn to read and we're ready to learn how to tell time," Harris said.

"It's always wonderful to have our students return, they bring back vibrant energy," said Dr. Kwame Morton, who is the Superintendent of Cherry Hill Public Schools.

Students at all Cherry Hill Public Schools are beginning the new year with a new rule. Electronic devices, including cell phones, smartwatches and wireless earbuds, are now banned during class. Morton said the policy is in effect across the district.

"We know there are negative impacts on student's mental health and emotional well-being as well as distractions from the academic endeavors and progress," Morton said.

Students are allowed to have their devices with them during the day, but they can't be used during instructional time. Parents we spoke with said they support the new rule.

"To me, it makes perfect sense probably should have been in place years ago. Kids are here to learn not to play with their cell phones all day," John Papeika said.

"It's a very easy distraction and a lot of the social media kids use it in school, so I think it's wise for them not to have it during school hours," Nina Moore said.

Morton said there are exceptions for students with an individualized education program, or IEP, and students with a documented health condition that requires a device. Kids will be allowed to check their phones during lunch.

"I'm sure there will be a slight learning curve, but I have faith they will figure it out," Papeika said.

Morton said there will be some leeway during the first few weeks of the school year, but students who continue to break the rules could be disciplined based on the school's code of conduct.