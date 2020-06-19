Cherry Hill Protesters Demand African-American Studies Be Mandatory Graduation Requirement During Juneteenth March

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- In Cherry Hill, hundreds of students and supporters marched Friday for more education on Black history. It was organized by the African-American Culture Club at Cherry Hill High School East.

"No crooked police, no justice, no peace," the crowd chanted as they marched.

Organizers called the event "Learning Begins Now; Stop The Ignorance."

They want African-American studies to be a mandatory graduation requirement.