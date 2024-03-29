Over 6,000 places of worship in New Jersey receive emergency bleeding kits

Emergency bleeding kits distributed to over 6,000 New Jersey places of worship

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- As thousands of families get ready to celebrate Easter – security is top of mind. An important tool is being distributed to houses of worship across New Jersey to help keep everyone safe.

"Time is of the essence in these situations," Charles Ambio said.

Across the Garden State, bleeding control kits are now being handed out to more than 6,000 houses of worship.

The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness Division Director Ambio said the program began in February to prepare for an emergency including an active shooter situation.

"There are no known or specific threats here in New Jersey, but we do see active shooter events continuing throughout the state," he said.

Officials said churches are considered soft targets because they have regular mass gatherings.

The kits include tourniquets, pressure bandages, gloves and shears.

CBS News Philadelphia

Part of the program is also providing training to teach church leaders and members how to properly use the kits before first responders arrive.

"We want to be proactive in providing these tools to the houses of worship as opposed to being reactive," Ambio said.

Officials said being trained and knowing how to use a tourniquet is not only helpful in the event of an active shooter but it's also a useful skill to have if someone is bleeding during any kind of emergency.

"God forbid you're in a car accident, you have some type of injury, your child is playing a sport, something occurs, to know how to stop traumatic bleeding is important," Bud Monaghan of Jewish Federation Security said.

At the Katz Jewish Community Center in Cherry Hill, bleeding control kits have been placed around the building.

The JCC launched a similar STOP THE BLEED program more than a year ago to help save lives in case of an emergency.

"It takes time for first responders to number one get to a scene, then make entry to the scene, clear the scene and be able to address the needs of people that are injured," Monaghan said.

More than 100 kits have already been delivered so far to houses of worship in New Jersey.

Another proactive tool everyone hopes never needs to be used.