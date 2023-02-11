Watch CBS News
Cherry Hill high-rise condominium complex catches fire

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – A high-rise condominium complex in Cherry Hill caught fire Saturday morning, fire officials say. The incident happened on the 1800 block of Frontage Road just around midnight.

The exterior balconies of the Mark 70 Condominiums caught fire, but firefighters responded early enough to prevent the fire from spreading into the interior.

They say no one was injured.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by smoking.

