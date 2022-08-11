Chemical leak in Paulsboro contained, but officials say strong odor may linger

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Clean-up continues after a chemical leak at a truck stop in Gloucester County. The good news is officials say the leak is contained, but the strong odor could linger for some time.

Officials declared a hazmat situation at a truck stop on the 100 block of Berkley Road in Paulsboro after reports of a rotten egg smell on Wednesday.

Gloucester County officials say the odor came from a tractor-trailer at the truck stop in East Greenwich. They said a tractor-trailer containing about 7,000 gallons of a chemical called Lubrizol was venting and causing the smell.

This is not a natural gas leak, but officials say Lubrizol is a chemical additive for natural gas.

Gloucester County hazmat and emergency operations were on the scene, as well as multiple fire departments and New Jersey environmental regulators.

The trailer company has a team on the way to offload the chemical from the trailer. Equipment was brought in from Pittsburgh to assist in the clean-up.

Some truck dicers have been waiting hours to pick up trucks that were left behind.

The incident is contained and not toxic, but the smell was reported up to 50 miles away, including in Camden and South Philadelphia.

A Gloucester County spokesperson said in a release that technicians have tested the air quality of the immediate incident, and there's no threat to the public. They will continue to test the air quality as well.

A press conference is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.